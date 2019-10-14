|
|
ALGONQUIN - William Flood age 83. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Anderson); devoted father of Sue Roark, Laurie (Mark) Meyer and David (Ginny) Flood; proud grandfather of A.J. and Gloria Roark and Allyson Flood; cherished great-grandfather of Tyler Flood. Cremation Private. Memorial visitation Tuesday, October 15, from 4pm to 8pm with a Service at 7pm that evening at Willow Funeral Home, 1415 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Young at Heart Senior Pet Rescue in Woodstock, IL. Service info:(847) 458-1700 or www.willowfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 14, 2019