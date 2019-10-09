|
|
William Frank "Bill" Madziarczyk, 88, of Bloomingdale, formerly of Chicago, Mount Prospect, and Toronto, Canada; husband for 63 years of Irene, nee Kurzeja; dad of Michele (P. Douglas) Freedle of Tampa; brother of Trudy Tjalma of Las Vegas and Eleanore Bolalek of Munster, IN. Bill was preceded in death by his 2 sisters, Del and Dolly and 5 brothers, John, Wally, Joseph, Edward and Gene. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Katherine, both of Chicago. Roscoe, the family cocker poodle mix, and Bill are now reunited in heaven. He was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. Bill was an avid golfer, bird watcher and also enjoyed cheering on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Bill received his engineering degree, in 1959, from the Illinois Institute of Technology and he continued his education where he received his Masters degree in business from the University of Chicago Executive program (1973). He had a green thumb, with his specialty being roses. Bill was very proud of his Polish heritage and his service to his country in the Korean War. After the war, he found work at General Signal. He and Irene enjoyed escaping the cold, harsh winters of Chicago by being snowbirds, for 30 years, in Clearwater Beach, Florida. He had an outgoing personality and a genuine smile that would light up a room. Visitation Friday 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile South of Roselle Rd.), Roselle. Funeral Saturday 8:30 am prayers at the funeral home to St. Isidore Catholic Church, 427 W. Army Trail Rd., Bloomingdale, IL, Mass 9:30 am. Interment St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery. Info, 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019