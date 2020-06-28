WILLIAM G. MUELLER
William G. Mueller, beloved husband of the late Leona; loving father of Marylee (Bernie) Farber, Jim (fiancee Doreen Cooke) and the late Bill (Patty); dear grandfather of Bradley, Annie and Zachary; fond brother of five brothers and three sisters. Per William's wishes, there will be no services. Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bartlett assisted the family. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
