William G. Mueller, beloved husband of the late Leona; loving father of Marylee (Bernie) Farber, Jim (fiancee Doreen Cooke) and the late Bill (Patty); dear grandfather of Bradley, Annie and Zachary; fond brother of five brothers and three sisters. Per William's wishes, there will be no services. Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bartlett assisted the family. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.