HUNTLEY - William G. Os, 81, died peacefully August 31, 2019 with his family by his side. Visitation will be on Wednesday , September 4, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Visitation will also be on Thursday from 9-10:00am until the time of the 10:00am Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Journeycare Hospice. William was born July 26, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois the son to Maurice and Sue Os. On June 21, 1969 he married Catherine Maggiore. William served in the United States Navy. He worked in the printing industry until his retirement. He was an avid Cub fan and took great pride in maintaining his car. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Catherine, his sons, Anthony (Wendy) Os, and William (Lisa) Os and by his grandchildren, Michael and Danielle. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Anne Briars. He was preceded in death by his parents. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 2, 2019