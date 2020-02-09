Home

William G. Redden Jr., Loving brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many passed away on Thursday November 28, 2019 at the age of 67. William was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Jeanne, and twin brother, James. He is survived by his sisters, Marilee (Robert Spann), Patricia (Sam Callender deceased) and brother, John (Roseann), nieces and nephews, Valerie Gold, Nicole O'Brien, Samantha Taylor, James Redden, Eric Spann, Ryan Spann, Daniel Spann, Jack Redden, Nicholas Redden and Jason Callender. Bill was an avid Bears and Notre Dame fan and coin collector and will also be missed by his Costco family of 17 years.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
