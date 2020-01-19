Daily Herald Obituaries
WILLIAM G. "GRAY" WATTERS Obituary
William G. "Gray" Watters, 87, was born April 8, 1932 in Chicago to William and Margaret (Gray) Watters and passed away January 9, 2020. William was the devoted husband of Karin (Klingemann) Watters and the late Marilyn (Walz) Watters; loving father of David (Lynne) Watters, Daniel Watters, and Julie (Carl III) Groppe; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Marilyn, and Carl IV; fond stepfather of Rosemarie (Edward) Adcock, John (Sharon) Oehler, and Nancy Hoehn; dear stepgrandfather to John, Stephanie, Lewis, Andrew, Erich, Samantha, Sabrina, Melissa and Brian. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert and his stepson Peter Oehler. Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at The Orchard Evangelical Free Church, 1330 North Douglas Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
