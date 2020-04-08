|
William G. "Bill" Wells, 88, formerly of Libertyville, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. He was born in Libertyville, to the late Aubrey and Mary Wells. He was a graduate of Libertyville High School and a graduate and received his Juris Dr. from the University of Illinois. He became a member of the Illinois, Wisconsin and California Bar Associations. Bill was a US Marine Corps veteran and an expert marksman. He enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing and loved the Northwoods and wildlife in Wisconsin. He was an entrepreneur and attorney and was president of the Miramar Sheraton Hotel in Santa Monica, CA. `Surviving are his wife, Sheila, nee Bittman, Wells; 2 daughters, Dr. Pamela (Dr. Scott) Wells-Worman and Catherine E. Wells; and his sister, Nancy Ypma; and dear friend, Kisuke "Ace" Kutsuna. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary in 1991; and father, Aubrey in 1999. A funeral service for Bill is pending for this summer at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave., Libertyville with interment following at Lakeside Cemetery. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2020