Services
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Wake
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:45 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
1891 Kaneville Road
Geneva, IL
WILLIAM GEORGE "BILL" HUBER


1929 - 2019
GENEVA - William "Bill" George Huber, age 90, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at BRIA Health Services of Geneva. He was born July 3, 1929 in Germany, the son of John and Eva (Pope) Huber. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and became an active member of the Wasco Legion. He went on to be self-employed and worked as a carpenter for many years. Bill pursued many hobbies such as his love for gardening, but he especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife Trudy (Waltraud) of 64 years; children Karl (Lyn) Huber of Wisconsin, Bill of Batavia, Tom of Wheaton, Rich (Tammy) Huber of Geneva, and Sharon of Cary; grandchildren Erica (Kevin) Doherty, Matthew (Lola) Huber, Sabrina, Nathan, Haley, Kelly, Adam, and Carley; greatgrandchildren Levi, Kaden, and Caleb; brother Joe (Annette) Huber of South Elgin; and many other dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings George, John, and Philip. Funeral prayers for Bill will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:30 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 12:30 pm with Father Charles Warren celebrant. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home with a liturgical wake service at 7:45 pm with Deacon Greg D'Anna officiating. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
Remember
