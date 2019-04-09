Daily Herald Obituaries
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
WILLIAM H. LUREAU

William H. Lureau, age 82, loving husband of the late Arlene Lureau, beloved father of Mike (Liz) Lureau, Jim (Lynn) Lureau and the late Scott Lureau, cherished grandfather of Danielle (Cen) Salifoski, Steven (Amber) Lureau, Joe Lureau, Ryan Lureau and Matthew (Samantha) Lureau, dear brother of Thomas (the late Maureen) Lureau, dearest companion of Rita Kvalheim, great-grandfather of many. Visitation Thursday 10 AM until time of Prayers 12 Noon at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. For info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
