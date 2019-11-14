|
LIBERTYVILLE - Visitation for William H. Wolfe, 94, is 4-8 PM Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC., 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein and one hour prior to mass on Saturday, at Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel from 10-11 AM, Mass at 11 AM. He was born October 31, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA and died Sunday November 10, 2019 in Libertyville. He is survived by his wife Irene, his sons William H. (Mickey) Wolfe Jr., Thomas G. (Debbie) Wolfe, Paul S. (Lisa) Wolfe, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his 4 siblings. A donation in honor of William Wolfe to the Thomas More Society at 309 W. Washington Street, Suite 1250, Chicago, IL 60606 is welcomed as are flowers which may be sent to Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Avenue, Mundelein, IL 60060. For additional information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019