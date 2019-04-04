|
|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - William Haas Bryant was born on July 30, 1942 in Peoria, Illinois to Roger and Monica (nee Haas) Bryant. He died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife Stella "Sally" nee Cratty; his children William Matthew (Gail), Kathleen Elizabeth, and Paula Leslie Bryant; his grandchildren, Will, Sam, and Michael Bryant; and his sister, Rebecca (John) Kelley of Peoria. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial visitation from 9:30 am until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30 am, Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Rd., Inverness, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Red Cross, ., or St. Jude's. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 4, 2019