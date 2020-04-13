|
WHEELING - William Hein, age 80. Beloved father of Bill Hein, Tracey (Rick) Kleppin and Doreen Hein. Dear grandfather of Samantha (Jake), Garrett (Lyndsay), and Daniel. Great-grandfather of Maeve, Edison, Charlotte and Tovah. Fond brother of Rosemary (John) Bartman, and the late Gordon "Butch" (late Juanita) Hein. Cherished companion of Joan Wiener. Father figure to Drew (Ashley) Wiener. Uncle and cousin of many. Bill served the Village of Wheeling as Past President and a seated trustee for many years. The public is invited to safely participate and pay their respects to Mr. Hein and his family during a "drive through style" visitation Friday April 17, 2020, 10am-12pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. A memorial gathering where friends and family can share hugs, stories and laughter will be held at a future date. Interment Wheeling Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wheeling Helping Hands would be greatly appreciated. We ask that you visit Mr. Hein's tribute page at www.funerals.pro to leave your name, a condolence, a memory, or a photo. For more information, please call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2020