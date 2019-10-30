Daily Herald Obituaries
WILLIAM HENRY "BILL" ANDERSON

WHEELING - Father, husband, brother, son, soldier, provider, William Henry "Bill" Anderson Jr. passed away on October 28, 2019 at age 87. He is survived by his loving wife Joan (nee Wester) of 59 years. They were married at St. Jerome's Church in Chicago on August 20, 1960. Bill is lovingly remembered by his five children, Chris and his wife Paula (nee Kirsh) of Charlotte, NC, Tim of Alexandria, VA, Bill and his wife Anh (nee Lee) of Towson, Maryland, Brian of Tampa, FL, and Nancy of Wheeling, IL. He was cherished by his five grandchildren, Kelly of Seattle, WA, Jack, Michael and Elizabeth of Towson, MD and Sean (Hodgson) of Wheeling IL. He is also remembered in love by his sisters, Patricia (Davis), Rita (Powers), his brother, Thomas Anderson, brothers-in-law, Gerald Wester, Jim Fichter, John Gerlach, and sisters-in-law, Pamela Wester, Sue Fichter (nee Wester) and Cynthia Wester (nee Motyka). He was also beloved by many nieces and nephews. Bill is predeceased by his parents, William Henry and Antoinette Anderson (nee Baiocchi), brothers, Joseph Anderson and James Anderson, sisters, MaryAnn (Powers) and Carol (Crusius), sister-in-law, Paddy (Anderson), brother-in-law, George (Crusius) and sister-in-law, Jackie. Bill was a veteran of the Korean War (U.S. Army infantry) and a longtime parishioner and supporter of St. Edna's Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Memorial Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3:00 until 8:00 pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights and from 9:00 am until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Addolorata Villa, Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel, 557 McHenry Road, Wheeling, Illinois, 60090. Committal Service following at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Addolorata Villa. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
