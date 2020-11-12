1/
WILLIAM HOWARD STONE Jr.
William Howard Stone Jr. Beloved husband of Phyllis; Loving father of Bill (Andrea), Bob (Barbara), Tom (Jill), Don (Nancy), John (LaRissa) and Jim (Kathy); Cherished grandfather of Kristy, Justin, Cory, Jessica, Taylor, Courtney, Bill, Joey, Kailee, Faith, Tommy, Jack, Jimmy, Mackenzie and Karlee; Fond brother of Kenneth (Jocelyn) and the late JoLynne (the late Wendel) Affsprung; Dear son of the late William Howard Sr. and Beatrice; Dear uncle of many nephews and nieces. William was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed playing golf. He proudly coached baseball and football for 15 years for all his sons and other children in the community. Visitation Friday, from 3:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, 9:00 am until time of Service 10:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association or The Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
