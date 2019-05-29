William "Bill" I. Pinner, 90, a lifelong resident of Batavia, passed away Friday May 24, 2019 at Provena Mercy Medical Center in Aurora. He was born January 14, 1929 in Chicago to Melvin I. and Mildred (nee Meyer) Pinner. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Ardene Eloise Larson on June 30, 1950 in Batavia. After graduation from Batavia High School, Bill attended college and never stopped learning, always craving to gain knowledge. Shortly thereafter Bill played semi- professional football in Aurora. Bill retired from a long career at Illinois Bell Telephone Company. Bill displayed ingenuity and resourcefulness, always having a project to be completed. He was keen on keeping his relationships, frequently meeting friends, co-workers and former classmates for coffee. Bill was an avid reader who could always be caught with a book in his hand. Technology was always something Bill was interested in, knowing the latest ideas and products. He was especially proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who always made him smile. On the annual winter trips to Arizona, Bill and Ardene made several lifelong friends on the road. He was known for his love of Ford vehicles, especially the Ford F-350 Diesel Dually. Bill will always be remembered for his kindness, charisma, and his authentic personality. Bill is survived by his children, David (Bonnie) Pinner of Prairie View, Claudia Goggin of Batavia, and Laura (Joel) Lundgren of DeKalb, six grandchildren; Jerry (Stacy) Goggin, Jay Campbell, Alan Campbell, Dane (Kelly) Lundgren, Matthew (Melissa) Pinner, and Jennifer (Chris) Wagman, nine great grandchildren; Mikayla and Marissa Goggin, Michael, Jacob, Andrew, and Nicholas Lundgren, Mel Campbell, and Liam and Cora Pinner. Bill also leaves behind devoted friend Betty Miles, and three siblings; Mary Conde of Batavia, Paul Pinner of Sugar Grove, and Faith Nordstrom of Batavia. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife Ardene and his siblings: Martha Soderholm and Bob Pinner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10:00AM at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. A memorial service will begin at 12:00PM. Interment at East Side Batavia Cemetery to follow. Arrangements by Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary