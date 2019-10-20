|
|
PALATINE - William J. Boesch was born on November 23, 1946 in Wenatchee, Washington to Lloyd and Julia (nee Cernicky) Boesch. He died Friday, October 4, 2019, in Arlington Heights. Bill Boesch maintained a successful career in sales for nearly four decades. He was an avid amateur radio enthusiast and loved talking to those who shared his hobby all over the world. Bill enjoyed time with family and vacationing at his property in central Wisconsin. There are few people in the United States that loved their country as much as Bill. Early in his adult life, he was a member of the U.S. Army, Special Forces and was a Green Beret. He spent a combat tour in the Republic of South Vietnam as a Radio Operator and Radio Tele-Type Specialist. He was considered by all as a truly selfless patriot. He will be missed most of all, by his son Bradley. Bill was not only a model dad to his son, but also his best friend and champion. Bill is survived by his spouse of forty-nine years, Lorel (nee Engelking), son, Bradley, sister, Mary Boesch, brother, Michael Boesch (Carrie) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Deborah Boesch. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., November 2, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 West Olive St. in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of William Boesch, to the , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019