William J. Brown, better known as "Grumpy", age 89, of Palatine, Illinois passed away under blue skies in Truckee, California, on May 24, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1931 on the Southside of Chicago to Carolyn and Clester Brown. Bill was a Korean War Veteran, serving three years in the Air Force and reaching rank of Staff Sergeant. He attended Lake Zurich High School and graduated with a business degree from DePaul University. He was a proud member of St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church in Palatine. After he retired in 1985 from Chemplex of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, he enjoyed long road trips traveling coast to coast. Through his church and children, he and Carole became part of 'The Breakfast Club' - a compilation of friends spanning over 50 years. His beloved wife of 57 years, Carole, and son-in-law, Alan Hazel, precede him in death. He is the adored father to William (Tobi), Cindy (Alan) Hazel, Christopher (Susan), Heather (David) Lutz, Timothy (Dianna); loving Grumpy to Allison (Danita) Hazel, William (Ashlee) Hazel, Daniel (Erin) Hazel; Bailey and McCarthy Brown; Nathan and Jacob Lutz; Jordan, Josalyn and Dominic Brown; Great Grumpy of Charlee and Hunter Hazel; and Addison Hazel. As an only child Bill had a special bond with his extended family, including brother-in-law William (the late Marilyn) Baldino, Anthony (Patricia) Baldino, Mary Kay (Joseph) Schweda, Lorraine (the late Dan) Johnson, Anne Marie (Steven) Seddon and many nieces and nephews. Bill never met a dog he didn't like and had a love for music, photography, DePaul basketball and the Chicago White Sox. He welcomed all into his life and home with open arms, Grumpy hugs, and a glass of wine. In the words of Louie Armstrong: "What a Wonderful World" he shared with his family, friends and all who knew him. Thank you to all the caregivers who have supported Grumpy over the last five years. Your love and compassion have made you like family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either: Captain James A. Lovell, Federal Health Care Center, Community Affairs (135), 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, IL 60064 or Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of his life will be at a date to be determined. Funeral Information to Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home or 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on May 29, 2020.