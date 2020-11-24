HUNTLEY - William J. Kesseler died peacefully at 85 years old on Sunday, November 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association
. Services are postponed. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9-10:00am at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00am on Wednesday, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Inurnment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. William was born on December 26, 1934, the son of William and Genevieve Kesseler. He married Carol M. Howarth in 1964. He worked for ComEd for forty years as a three-phase power meterman. He played fast pitch softball, refereed for high school sports, and officiated for two ASA National Championships in his earlier years. Bill was also an avid fisherman. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Kenneth (Judy) Kesseler, Kathe (Joel) Zimmerman, Stephen (Gina) Kesseler, and Gregory (Joyce) Kesseler; his 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and also by his sister, Marilyn (Kurt) White. He was preceded in death by his parents. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
