William J. "Bill" Mashek, Jr., age 91, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1998, formerly of Berwyn and LaGrange Park, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville. He was born February 7, 1929 in Oak Park, IL. Beloved husband of Elinor Mashek (nee Winkelmann), whom he married April 22, 1961, loving father of Gail (Rev. Dan) Vojta of Hustisford, WI, Jennifer (Albert) Campbell of Lakewood, WA, Roy Mashek of Naperville, adored grandfather of David (Heather) Vojta and Joel Vojta; Lucas Campbell and Jillian Campbell, devoted son of the late William J. Mashek, Sr. and Rose Mashek (nee Dubsky), dear brother of Ruth (the late Chuck) Hattersley of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, fond brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Bill grew up in Berwyn and was a graduate of Morton East High School in Cicero, IL. He earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign in 1951 and worked as a mechanical engineer for many years with Western Electric Hawthorne and Motorola. Bill was a proud owner of a patent on a rechargeable battery. Bill was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church of LaGrange and St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Naperville. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and working on home improvement projects during his leisure time. A special thank you to the staff at Tabor Hills for their loving care and dedication. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. Future inurnment: St. Timothy Lutheran Church Columbarium, Naperville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to: St. Timothy Lutheran Church 1313 N. Mill St, Naperville, IL 60563 630-355-1330, https://sttimothylutheran.com/donate-now/
Memorials and cards for Elinor can be sent to her daughter, Gail Vojta, N4470 Hazelwood Rd, Hustisford, WI 53034. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call 630-355-0213.