|
|
On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Bill Nolan, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 84. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsie Nolan and his brother, Jack Nolan (Patricia). He is survived by his loving wife, Carol, his children, Bill Nolan, Jr., Gina Nolan, Maria (Timothy) Truckenbrod, Julie Burris, and Richard Schuessler, by his grandchildren, Jessica, Chelsea, Robert, "DJ," Kylie, Maxwell, Dylan, Brady and Allison, great-grandchildren, Jack and Elizabeth, by his brother, James (Carol) Nolan and by numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was born April 25, 1935 and raised on the west side of Chicago and attended St. Phillips High School. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Bill then joined the Chicago Police Department on December 16, 1959 and was assigned to the Traffic Division, Undercover Task Force, was promoted to Detective/Homicide Division and then transferred to the Intelligence Division. Bill retired with distinguished service on November 29, 2000. He became a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Chicago Lodge #7 in 1963 and went on to be elected President three (3) consecutive terms, from 1993 until 2002. He served as the Treasurer for the National Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police from 1987 to 1995. After Bill's retirement from the CPD, he worked as Assistant Chief of Court Services Division for the Cook County Sheriff's Office for 10 years. In 2013 he became president and founding member of the Cook County Sheriff's Memorial Foundation. Bill was an active supporter of Easter Seals since 1973 and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Chicago Easter Seals Society for nine (9) years. He co-founded and became Vice President of Dreams for Kids, an Illinois non-profit organization founded in 1990. He was a member of the Advisory Board of Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital Center, the Emerald Society, the Polish American Police Society, Italian American Police Association, St. Jude Police League, Medal of Valor Review Board, the Department of Employment Security Board of Review and President of the Sauganash Village Homeowners Association. Bill had guest lectured on union contract negotiations at multiple universities, including Northwestern and Harvard. Over the course of his extensive career, Bill served on many committees and had been honored with many awards including: Man of the Year by the Emerald Society of Illinois, the President's Award from the Retired Police Officers Association, the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Illinois State Crime Commission, Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital Center Recognition Award, Man of the Year by the Italian American Association and the Illinois State Bar Association Law Enforcement Award. Bill loved being a police officer and helping others, but there was nothing that he loved more than his family. For a man of such stature, he would put the Mayor of Chicago on hold to take a call from any member of his family. He was loyal, kind, hard-working, sincere and a class act. A private family Mass, due to the Coronavirus, will be held on April 24, 2020, with a memorial celebration of life to be held at a future date, at the FOP, Chicago Lodge #7 Hall, 1412 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate a donation to Easter Seals at 1939 W 13th Street, Chicago IL, 60608, Attn: Barbara Zawacki. Everyone is encouraged to share a memory or leave a condolence for the family at www.defiorefuneral.com or cards may be sent to the funeral home at 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL 60142.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2020