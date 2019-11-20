|
William J. Rotolo, 67, of Chicago, passed away November 16, 2019. Beloved father of Patrick Gibbons and Sean and Jenna Rotolo; loyal brother of Diane Reeves, Gail (Don) Forlani and Jay Rotolo; cherished son of Angeline Rotolo; preceded in death by his beloved father, Guglielmo "Bill Sr.," cousin, John A. Valentino, aunt, Caroline C. Valentino and niece, Cindy Gaskill; treasured uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657. Information, 773-472-6300 or www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019