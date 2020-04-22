|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - William J. Seiler, 88, of Schaumburg, formerly a resident of Arlington Heights, passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020. Bill was born in Chicago to David and Johanna (Neider) Seiler on August 27, 1931. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in the U.S. Army. He was the Owner of Arlington Automotive Service since 1961, and it is still family owned and operated. Bill is survived by his four children, Steve Seiler, Stacy Seiler, Timothy Seiler, and Joanne Valentine; his three grandsons, Shane Valentine, Luke Seiler, and Nicholas Seiler; and his brothers Fred (Shirley) Seiler and the late David (Jeanne and the late Shirley) Seiler. Former husband of the late Patricia Seiler. Due to this unprecedented time, there will be a private interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery. For information, 847-253-0224.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2020