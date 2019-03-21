Daily Herald Obituaries
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
1891 Kaneville Road
Geneva, IL
View Map
WILLIAM J. "BILL" SPENCER


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GENEVA - William J. "Bill" Spencer, age 72, of Geneva, away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 1, 1946 in Montgomery, Alabama, the son of Frederick and Geraldine (Ayotte) Spencer. After graduating from the University of Iowa, Bill dutifully served his country during the Vietnam War as a long-range reconnaissance patrolman and was awarded several medals for his service. Bill worked as an executive in the aerospace industry for most of his life. He served as a Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus, of which he was a member for over 16 years. In his retirement, Bill also dedicated his time to providing his services as Director of the St. Peter's Food Pantry. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. When recently asked what his greatest accomplishment was, he responded his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years Karen (Della Vedova); children Sarah (Adam) Spencer-Workman of Englewood, Colorado and Seth (Laura) of Elburn, Illinois; grandchildren Sydney Elizabeth, Camryn Isabella, and Vivian Lisette; and many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son Frederick. Funeral prayers will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva, proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, celebrant. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva. Visitation will be held Friday, March 22 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter Catholic Church Food Bank, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, Illinois 60134 would be appreciated. For information, 630-232-8233 or email www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
