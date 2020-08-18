1/
WILLIAM J. "BILL" STONE
1944 - 2020
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Services and interment for William J. "Bill" Stone, 75, formerly of Bartlett will be private. He was born on September 22, 1944 in Chicago, IL and passed away on Saturday, August, 15, 2020. Bill is survived by his wife Jill; children Jeremy and Jessica (Jon) Houston; grandchildren Brooke and Kinsley Houston; brother-in-law Jordan Baich; and uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his sister Gladi Baich. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. For info, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
