ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - William J. "Jerry" Westfall died on June 19 at home. He was born in 1934 in a farm house near Mitchell, IN. Jerry is survived by his wife Eleanor, daughters Nancy Winchester (Kyle), Elizabeth (Jen), and son, Bill (Pilar), six grandsons, brother Oakleigh Westfall (Phyllis), sister-in-law Julia Magana (Mac) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Nancy Lee Kleihege. The youngest of three children he thrived in a community of his parents, Howard and Kathryn Stevens Westfall, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Their manner for living was guided by the Holy Word. He graduated from Mitchell High School and attended Purdue University in 1951. Upon graduation in 1955, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. through ROTC in the Army. During this time he was stationed in Korea. Returning to the states he attended flight school at Camp Cary in TX. His military assignments included Ft Hood, TX, Fort Rucker, AL, Fort Riley, KS and Germany. Thirty years after living in Germany he and a friend hosted a reunion of 503rd aviation members. In 1967, he joined United Airlines doing a job he loved for 27 years. He saw spectacular starry skies, sunrises and sunsets. His first priority was the safe journey for his passengers. He was always grateful to the mechanics, flight attendants, office and ground crew and other dedicated people for their contribution to a pleasant career. In 1994 he looked forward to retirement with enthusiasm. He was free to explore his second love, charitable and church work. He was a member of Southminster Presbyterian Church for 50 plus years, serving on several committees. After Hurricane Katrina he worked at repairing homes in New Orleans. He was active as a volunteer for PADS and the township Republican organization. For several years he tutored students in ESL and delivered books to homebound for the Arlington Heights library. He also volunteered at the Museum of Science and Industry in the United Airline exhibit. His favorite pastime in retirement was being an Opa to Joshua, Zachary, Sam, Michael, Nathaniel and Everett. Services will be held at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 916 East Central Road, Arlington Heights on Wednesday, July 10, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed with a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Interment will be later in southern Indiana. Memorial gifts may be made to Southminster Presbyterian Church and Journeys, an agency that provides services for the homeless at 1140 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL 60074. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019