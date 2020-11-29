1/
WILLIAM JAMES TOMCKO
William James Tomcko, 96, of Whitewater, Wisconsin, formerly of Arlington Heights, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater. William was a longtime resident of Arlington Heights, IL before moving to Whitewater in 2014. William was born on April 18, 1924 in Cleveland, OH and was the son of Andrew and Frances (nee Petras) Tomcko. William married Theresa Tomei on September 21, 1946 in Chicago, IL. William worked for Hill Engineering as a Tool and Die Maker for 42 years until his retirement in 1993. Prior to that, William was a veteran of World War II, serving in the US Navy as an aviation machinist aboard the USS Ticonderoga. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights from 1956 until moving to Whitewater in 2014. He was active in golf and bowling leagues in the Chicagoland area. He also enjoyed working on cars. Most of all, William loved spending time with his family. William is survived by his children, JoAnn (Thomas) Hayden of Crystal Lake, IL, Barbara Tomcko (Michael Gasey) of Lake Bluff, IL, Sharon (Robert) McCullough of Whitewater, WI, and Brian (Victoria) Tomcko of Wauconda, IL.; grandchildren Brandon Hayden, Mark (Gwen) Hayden, Sharon Tomcko (Martin Kroon), Lisa Tomcko (fiance Will Chaney), Mark (Kelly) McCullough, Grant (Kristina) McCullough, Claire McCullough, Zack Dolowy, and Rachel Tomcko; great grandchildren Connor Hayden, Madeline Hayden, Linnea Rose Kroon, Cora McCullough, Lily McCullough, and Gavin McCullough. William is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Mary Tomcko, sister Anne Shaw, brother John Tomko, brother Andrew Tomcko, sister Frances Bachstein, brother Mike Tomcko, brother George Tomcko and great-granddaughter Thalia McCullough. A private family funeral service and burial will take place at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. A videotape of the funeral service will be available to view on glueckertfuneralhome.com starting 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 28. Scroll down to Williams obituary for the link. Those wishing to support the Tomcko family are encouraged to leave a condolence message William's tribute wall. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Fairhaven Retirement Services for their exceptional care of William. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Fairhaven Senior Services, The Badger Honor Flight, St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights, IL or St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Whitewater, WI.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
