William Joel Gudeman, 93, of Elgin passed away Sunday May 19, 2019 at Highland Oaks, Elgin. He was born January 28, 1926 in Elgin the son of Joel and Lydia Lindoerfer Gudeman. He had been a resident of Elgin all of his life. He was employed by Elgin Water Softner for many years. He was a veteran serving in the US Army during W.W. II. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Elgin where he was in the ministry for 30 years. Surviving are his 4 children, Peggy (Don) Heiniger of Elgin, Bradley (Teresa) Gudeman of Neponset IL, Gregory (Brenda) Gudeman of Elgin and Lynette (Bob) Buckheister of Trabuco Canyon, CA, 14 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 68 years, Evelyn Wewetzer Gudeman, daughter, Gail Hallead and a sister, Dorothy Zimmerman. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 25 at 10:00 AM at the Apostolic Christian Church with the church in charge of services. Burial will in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Center and on Friday in the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the services. Memorials may be given to Highland Oaks.