Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GUDEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM JOEL GUDEMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM JOEL GUDEMAN Obituary
William Joel Gudeman, 93, of Elgin passed away Sunday May 19, 2019 at Highland Oaks, Elgin. He was born January 28, 1926 in Elgin the son of Joel and Lydia Lindoerfer Gudeman. He had been a resident of Elgin all of his life. He was employed by Elgin Water Softner for many years. He was a veteran serving in the US Army during W.W. II. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Elgin where he was in the ministry for 30 years. Surviving are his 4 children, Peggy (Don) Heiniger of Elgin, Bradley (Teresa) Gudeman of Neponset IL, Gregory (Brenda) Gudeman of Elgin and Lynette (Bob) Buckheister of Trabuco Canyon, CA, 14 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 68 years, Evelyn Wewetzer Gudeman, daughter, Gail Hallead and a sister, Dorothy Zimmerman. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 25 at 10:00 AM at the Apostolic Christian Church with the church in charge of services. Burial will in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Center and on Friday in the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the services. Memorials may be given to Highland Oaks. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now