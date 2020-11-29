DES PLAINES - William Joseph Barrett, 78, died Tuesday November 24 at home. Bill was born January 3, 1942, at St. Anne's Hospital in Chicago to Denis and Joan Barrett. Bill worked at the Chicago Transit Authority just as his father had done before him. After leaving the CTA, Bill enjoyed a 33-year career at WW Grainger's RDC 1 in Niles, IL. During that time, he forged many lifelong relationships with coworkers and vendors. Bill met the love of his life, Rita Marie (nee Buckwinkler), at Riis Park. Bill and Rita married on November 10, 1962. Bill enjoyed life and would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his granddaughters, Nora and Quinn. He took pleasure in golfing on Tuesdays, liked horseracing and spending afternoons at Arlington Park. Bill is survived by his wife Rita; sons Denis (Joan Scannell) and Robert, and daughter Susan (Joseph Weber); grand daughters Nora and Quinn Weber; siblings Norine (late Raymond) Baldassin, Irene (late Chris) Antonetti, Joanne Barrett, Kevin (Carol) Barrett, and Theresa (late Steve) Burkholder; brother-in-laws Rolf Campbell, Michael Lyng and Robert Buckwinkler. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Ellen Campbell and sister-in-law Linda Lyng. Because of current restrictions related to Covid-19 and in the interest of social responsibility, the family has chosen to have a private service at this time. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation at: www.clfoundation.org
or by mail to PO Box 374 Birmingham, MI 48012-0374; or any charity of your choice
.