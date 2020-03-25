|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Rev. William Joseph (Bill) Majer, aged 72, passed away very peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, March 22 after a lengthy battle with MDS. Bill was truly a man of the people, who served the people, yet first and foremost he knew he was a Child of God - a fact that was particularly evident during his serene transition home. Bill was born on Chicago's North Side in 1947 to parents John and Emily Majer (nee Hegyera) who preceded him in death. Bill moved to the South Side of Chicago and attended Luther South High School. He completed his undergraduate studies at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, MI, followed by Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, IN where he obtained his Master of Divinity degree. He spent the next four years at seminary in Springfield, IL, with a vicarage in Los Gatos, CA. Bill was ordained in June 1972 at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Chicago, IL and then moved to Richmond, MO where he served for 5 years. Bill was then called to Faith Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights, IL where he spent the next 25 years of his career until retirement. Bill dedicated his career and life in spiritual service to others, and he did so with a unique ability to connect with people from many different backgrounds and on all levels. He was blessed with a rare talent and passion for preaching, usually employing humor - frequently at his own expense, delighting his family - to emphasize God's undying love for His children and the absurdity of our feeble attempts to rationalize it. Bill's Faith never waned, which was especially evident and occasional rewarded by his love for the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, and Bulls. He loved all dogs, especially his dachshunds, fishing (in spite of not catching), bowling, family, and fellowship with others. He is survived by his three children, Tim (Cassie) Majer of Huntley, IL, Matt Majer (Laura Lambert, fiancee) of Hoboken, NJ, Pete Majer of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Natalie, Stephanie, and Ben; his former wife and loving life partner, Barb Majer of Palatine, IL; and brother, Dick Majer of Richmond, VA. A celebration of Bill's life will be planned and announced shortly, likely to be held in mid-late summer, allowing time for the current concerns to subside. Until then, the family kindly requests you to reflect on Bill's life individually and to assist one another during this time of spiritual reboot, employing his gifts of service and humor, just as he would have wanted. Further information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 25, 2020