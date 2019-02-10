William Joynt died peacefully on Feb. 2, 2019. Bill was born on Feb. 7, 1931 to Charles and Mary Joynt in Algona, Iowa. Upon graduating High School, Bill attended Coyne Electronic school in Chicago, IL. He met Shirley Mae Smith and they married on Sept. 2, 1950. Bill was drafted in the Army and served from 1952-1954. After training his outfit was ordered to Camp Baumholder, Germany. After his service he worked at Allied Radio in Chicago. IL. Bill and Shirley moved to their new suburban home in Streamwood, IL. where they raised their two daughters, Marie and Grace. Bill commuted by train daily to his job in the city. His love of trains began in his earliest years as his dad, Charles was a Station Agent for the Milwaukee Railroad. Bill's interest in trains carried over to model Lionel trains. He built elaborate scenery and ran his collection of trains in his "train room." Bill and Shirley were active and founding members of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Bill was ordained a Deacon in 1983. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Shirley in 2006 and his sister, Helen (Lewis) Guglielmina in 2018. Bill married Shirley J Adam in 2009. They moved to Tucson, AZ.in 2012. He enjoyed living near his daughter, Marie and escaping the harsh Midwest winters. He loved his life in Tucson and enjoyed meeting with his new friends every week for burgers and beer. Bill is survived by his second wife Shirley J Joynt and daughters Marie (Chuck) Wesselhoft and Grace (Dennis) Friend. He was affectionately known as "Grandpa with the trains" by his surviving 5 grandchildren. Bill has 4 great Grandchildren. The family will hold a memorial gathering in Tucson and a funeral in the Chicagoland area. Details will follow later. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marfan Foundation at https://www.marfan.org/. Indicate that your donation is made in memory of William Joynt. Arrangements by Adair Funeral home, Dodge Chapel. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary