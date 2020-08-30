ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - William Karl Budde was born on May 9, 1942 in Pekin, IL to William and Eva (nee Sayers) Budde. He died Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Mr. Budde worked as an Art Director in advertising. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Arlington Heights. William loved music, art, reading, and cars. He loved to spend time with his family and was loved by all. William is survived by his children, Heather (Erik) Gross, Melinda Budde, William (Melinda) Budde, III, and Shannon Budde; grandson, Dylan Gross; siblings, Judy (Danny) Null and Richard (Maryann) Budde; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lou; his daughter, Gretchen Budde; and his parents. Visitation Friday, September 4, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect), 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation 10:00 am, Saturday, September 5, 2020 until the 11:00 am Funeral Service at First United Methodist Church (also with capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect), 1903 East Euclid Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be at Arlington Heights Wheeling Township Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.