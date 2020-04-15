Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM WERTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM KETCHUM WERTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM KETCHUM WERTH Obituary
GLEN ELLYN - William Ketchum Werth passed away on April 10, 2020. William was born in Scranton, Pa. on April 26, 1933. He resided in Glen Ellyn, IL from 1982 until death. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Elizabeth (nee Cook), devoted father to Stephanie (Dave) Young, Adrienne (Dan) Ahlquist, proud grandfather to Georgia, Ethan and Audrey Young; Caitlyn, Erik, Luke and Kendra Ahlquist, sister Linda Perk. Preceded in death by his parents, Valeda and William Werth. A memorial service will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to First Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn, IL or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -