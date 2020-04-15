|
|
GLEN ELLYN - William Ketchum Werth passed away on April 10, 2020. William was born in Scranton, Pa. on April 26, 1933. He resided in Glen Ellyn, IL from 1982 until death. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Elizabeth (nee Cook), devoted father to Stephanie (Dave) Young, Adrienne (Dan) Ahlquist, proud grandfather to Georgia, Ethan and Audrey Young; Caitlyn, Erik, Luke and Kendra Ahlquist, sister Linda Perk. Preceded in death by his parents, Valeda and William Werth. A memorial service will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to First Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn, IL or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 15, 2020