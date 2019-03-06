Bill left this world on February 26, 2019, joining his loved ones that had already been welcomed in heaven. The only thing Bill thought was important enough for people to know about him was that he loved his wife Judy and his family more than anything in the world. His love for his friends and golf (once proudly making a hole in one) come in tied for a close second. When he married me in 1977, he also married the whole family including a 12 year old son (his best "man"), and a 7 year old daughter (our flower girl). For the rest of his life he always worked hard at being a good husband and a "real" dad. Bill would say any other details are unimportant but here is the usual stuff of obits. Born in Chicago in 1942 to Willard Kribley and Mae Bowler (both deceased). He deeply loved his older sister, Marilyn DeRosa, deceased. There are no words for his love of his son, Ray Gundling (deceased) and daughter, Christine Gundling. Equally he loved his grandchildren: Ray Gundling, Danielle Gundling, Joseph Gundling, Samantha Gundling, Jessica Gundling, Sophia DiPierro. He bonded with his son-in-law David DiPierro, daughter-in-law Lynda and her husband Lou Artiaga. Also loved dearly are nephews Michael and Marty DeRosa, and niece Moira DeRosa (deceased). Bill served in the Marine Corps for six years. He worked at several Chicago area hospitals in Material Management throughout his life. He will always be remembered as a good and loving, fun person that made people smile and laugh. A CELEBRATION OF BILL is planned at the Mount Prospect Golf Club on Sunday, March 10, from 2-4 pm. Please bring your memories along to share. If you wish to make a charitable donation in Bill's honor, may I suggest his favorites: ; The First Tee; The Autism Society; and the . Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary