ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - William L. Beach was born February 24, 1934 in Maywood, IL. He died February 25, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights. William is survived by his wife Norma (nee Barnes) Beach. William is preceded in death by his parents and by his sister Merle Westlend. Visitation Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11 AM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Interment will be at Arlington Heights Wheeling Township Cemetery. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2020