WILLIAM L. "BILL" MANN
NAPERVILLE - William L. "Bill" Mann, age 92, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1970, formerly of Springfield, IL and Kansas City, KS, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born February 18, 1928 in Toledo, OH. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville. Additional visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00 AM at the church. Inurnment will follow at the Mausoleum of the Holy Apostles, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call 630-355-0213 for more information.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
OCT
15
Inurnment
Mausoleum of the Holy Apostles, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
