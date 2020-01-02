Daily Herald Obituaries
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
1-847-635-5900
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Emily Church
Mount Prospect, IL
WILLIAM L. MUZIO Obituary
DES PLAINES - William L. Muzio, 72. Beloved husband of Evelyn F. (Cozzi), Loving father to Andrew, Munchkin,Oreo, and the late Maggie, Napoli and Holly. Son of the late Leonard and Irene (Kral) Muzio. Prayer service Friday, 9:30am at River Woods Funeral Chapel, 205 S. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016, processing to St. Emily Church, Mount Prospect, IL, Mass 1O:00am. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 2:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. For information, 847-635-5900.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
