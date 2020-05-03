|
William M. Garcia, 77, of Niles, formerly of Edison Park. Beloved husband to Charmaine, nee Lehmann for 56 years. Loving father of William R. (Dawn) Garcia, Michelle Castronova, Anthony (Jennifer) Garcia and Chrisann (Richard) Fahy. Proud grandfather of Alyssa, Emily, William, Jake, Amanda, Nicholas, Curtis, Jason, A.J., Olivia, Cody, Kaylin, Meegan, Hayden, and many nieces and nephews. Dearest brother of Amy late (Robert) Krieger, Sue (James) Gasparo, and his late brothers Ignatius (Kathy), Joseph (Rita), Paul (Aracely), and Archie Garcia. Bill was a retired 40 + year printer at Segerdahl Corporation and an avid Cubs and Bears fan, who would often enjoy a Miller Lite with friends and family. Due to the governmental regulations on public gatherings the interment was private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the future. Services entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020