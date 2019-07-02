Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Resources
WILLIAM M. REIMER


1943 - 2019
WILLIAM M. REIMER Obituary
ROUND LAKE BEACH - William M. Reimer, age 76, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 in his home. He was born in Wilmette on June 15, 1943 to Max and Esther (Mills) Reimer. On June 29, 1968 he married Roberta "Lynn" Braun in St. Joseph Church in Wilmette. William worked for the USPS, then became an engineer at OMC of Waukegan for over 22 years. After OMC, he returned to the USPS, eventually retiring from there. He was a loving father and grandfather, and a great mentor to his children. His family and friends will miss him dearly. William is survived by his three children, Christine (John) Kraman, Catherine (Tyler) Reid, William (Michelle) Reimer; two grandchildren, Nathanial and Elizabeth; three siblings, Maxine Reimer, Marlene (Jim) Petersen, John (the late Juanita) Reimer; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Lynn on October 9, 2010. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Court, Round Lake, IL 60073. The funeral service will be at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. The family suggests memorials in William's name to Save-A-Pet Inc., 31664 N. Fairfield Road, Grayslake, IL 60030.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 2, 2019
