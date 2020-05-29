William Michael "Billy" Athanatos, 55, died on May 19, 2020 at Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville, IL. He was born to William and Doraleigh Athanatos on August 28, 1964 and was a lifelong resident of Mundelein. He graduated from Mundelein High School in 1982, and later the Music School of De Paul University in Chicago, where he also played trumpet in the band for college basketball games. After graduation, he played trumpet for many churches and special events. He worked for Master Brew Beverage Company for over 20 years. He retired in 2017 to care for his mother. "Billy" enjoyed traveling throughout the US to live concerts, especially when The Grateful Dead was featured. He was a great fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears, attending many home games. He was preceded in death by his father William Athanatos and his sister Mary Athanatos Conn, both in 2016. He is survived by his mother, Doraleigh Athanatos; girlfriend Karen Backe, both of Mundelein, IL; uncles David Poulton (Marlene) of Sturgeon Bay, WI; and Jim Poulton (Connie) of Sparks, NV; as well as numerous cousins. He will be dearly missed by his beloved dog, Willy. A small memorial service will be held on June 17 at 11:00 AM, preceded by viewing at 10:30 AM at Kristan Funeral Home in Mundelein.







