William Neville O'Grady William Neville O'Grady, age 90, (formerly of Berkeley Springs, WV and Wheaton, IL), dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to so many, died peacefully at the home of his daughter, Kathleen, on July 26, 2020, while under the care of Hospice. Bill had a passion for camping and mountain climbing in the Adirondack Mountains in Lake Placid, NY and loved bringing family and friends there for over 55 years. He inspired his children and grandchildren to greater heights, having climbed numerous mountains in the U.S. and Internationally. In his later years, Bill enjoyed making furniture in his workshop and gardening with his beloved wife Patricia. Bill enjoyed trips to Ireland with his wife and friends, and loved spending time in Emerald Isle, North Carolina with family. Bill was a graduate of Mount St. Mary's University, Emmitsburg, MD, where he met his wife, Patricia. A lifelong supporter of The Mount he inspired a son, two grandsons and a niece, who are also Mount Alumnae. Bill spent his entire working career with Western Electric / AT&T, as an Assistant Manager in the Switching Division. He is survived by his five children, J. Michael O'Grady, and wife, Susan Crooke, Frederick, MD, William N. O'Grady, Jr., and Cindy Dubrow, Wheaton, IL, Kathleen A. O'Grady, Glenside, PA, C. Timothy O'Grady, and wife, Wendy Wisch, Lancaster, PA, Patricia R. O'Grady, wife of the late Buck Demarest, Raleigh, NC; fourteen grandchildren, three great-granddaughters and a great-grandson due in September. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Rose O'Grady, with whom he was married for 60 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Liberty and S. Washington Streets, Berkeley Springs, WV, where friends may call from noon - 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery, Emmitsburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Adirondack Mountain Club, 814 Goggins Road, Lake George, NY 12845, which Bill was part of the volunteer trail crew during summers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com
. Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.