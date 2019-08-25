|
On August 20, 2019, William P. Mc Enerney, age 66, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Bill succumbed to an incurable disease which he had battled courageously for nearly 40 years. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Maureen (nee Donahue) of nearly 40 years. Loving Papa of Christie (Trevor) Stocking, the late Matthew (Becca), and Hayley (Scott) Heinz. Loving Pop Pop to Brooklyn, Jackson "JD," and Lyla Stocking. Dear brother of Denise (the late Terry) Tucker, Kathleen Jakobi, and Dennis (Laura). Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews, and fond cousin to dozens. Bill was a dedicated and loyal friend to many. He retired as an electrician after 35 years and was a member of IBEW Local 134. Bill was an avid sports enthusiast and proud that he had never missed any of his children's sporting events. He was also a diehard Chicago White Sox fan. Bill was also famous amongst his family and friends for his yearly rendition of "happy birthday" via phone calls. Bill will be remembered for his strength, perseverance, and incredible life. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. The memorial service will take place Monday, August 26th, 2019, at St. Thomas Becket Church, 1321 Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. followed by mass at 11:00 a.m. White Sox attire encouraged. Arrangements entrusted to Colonial- Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019