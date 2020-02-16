Daily Herald Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
8148 Karlov Av.
Skokie, IL
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
8148 Karlov Av.
Skokie, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
8148 Karlov Av.
Skokie, IL
REVEREND WILLIAM P. WELSH

REVEREND WILLIAM P. WELSH Obituary
Reverend William P. Welsh, age 85. Ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Chicago, December 18, 1960, Fr. Welsh served in many parishes, including St. Francis Xavier, Wilmette; St. Sabina, Chicago; St. Benedict, Irving Park Rd., Chicago; St. Emily, Mt. Prospect; St. Theresa, Palatine; Infant Jesus of Prague, Flossmoor; and St. Lambert, Skokie, until his June, 2004, retirement. After retirement, he served as chaplain for the Carmelite Sisters in Des Plaines. Beloved son of the late William P. and Sylvia; loving brother of Mary Jo (the late Dr. Lee) Simon, Michael (Christine) Welsh, and the late Sylvia Jean Welsh; dear uncle of John, Stephen and the late Daniel Simon, Laurie, Jean and Mary Sarah Welsh; cherished great-uncle of James Simon and Kaylee (John) McCombs. Visitation, Tuesday, February 18, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, February 19, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., at St. Lambert Catholic Church, 8148 Karlov Ave., Skokie. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123; The Discalced Carmelite Monastery, 1101 N. River Rd., Des Plaines, IL, 60016; or a . Funeral information, 847-673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
