William "Bill" Parker, 64, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family and furbabies on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Sending him off to go fishing in Heaven are his wife of 41 years, Denise Parker (Manseau); son, Ryan Parker and wife, Jessica Parker (Peterson); "his favorite daughter," Katelyn Marozas (Parker) and husband, James Marozas; and his son, Staff Sergeant Kevin Parker, USAF. Bill's loyal dogs, whom he loved dearly, stayed by his side the entire time. He was known as PawPaw to Kaylei and Paige and Grandpaw to Sid, Fey and Doc. Also by his side were his sisters, Sandy Rieke (Parker), Susan Bugiel (Parker) and husband, Robert Bugiel, and Roxane Johnson (Parker) who sent her love over the phone. Thank you to Deborah Gilliam (Manseau), Bill's sister-in-law, who was there as well and provided so much care and support to Bill and his family along with the wonderful staff of Star Hospice, especially Elizabeth Roth, his Hospice nurse. Bill was an avid fisherman who enjoyed annual fishing trips with his friend Rick and other buddies. Bowling, wallyball, racquetball and gardening were a few of his favorite activities and in more recent years he loved creating beautiful handcrafted woodwork snowmen and ornaments in his work shed with his wife. Bill just celebrated his 40-year work anniversary at Moore Landscapes of Northbrook, IL earlier this year. As a Certified Arborist & Safety Manager he was loved and respected for his endless knowledge and work ethic by his amazing coworkers. His family would like to thank everyone at Moore's for their incredible support and love. For several years, Bill and Denise fostered dogs through JRs Pups n Stuff Animal Rescue of West Allis, WI. Because of his love of dogs, donations can be sent via the rescues website in memory of Bill Parker "The Dog Father," jrspupsnstuff.org. Donations to Star Hospice of Gurnee, IL for their excellent care can also be made in memory of Bill. Parker Power! Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm with a 6:00 pm service at Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 31632 N. Ellis Dr., Unit 209, Volo, IL 60073. Due to the current health guidelines (wearing masks is required) with covid-19 we kindly ask those that wish to attend his service and pay your respects to the family exit the funeral home so that all visitors have an opportunity to come in. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.