WILLIAM PATRICK (BILL) REDDY


1953 - 2019
After battling cancer for one year, passed peacefully at his home in Mount Prospect on December 10, 2019. Born March 6, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois. Preceded in death by his son Keith W. Reddy and father, William J. Reddy. Survived by his husband of 32 years Robert Dooley, son and fiance Taran Je and Andrea, mother Mary Jane Reddy, sisters Patricia Reddy and, Jeanne and John Wagner. An owner of Millie's Hallmark in Mount Prospect. Lifetime career in retail marketing and health insurance industries. Bill had a passionate love of gardening and antiquing. Visitation Saturday, December 14th, 12:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment Private. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -