Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
For more information about
WILLIAM ARNOLDE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Willow Creek Community Church
67 E. Algonquin Road
South Barrington, IL
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM ARNOLDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM PAUL ARNOLDE


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM PAUL ARNOLDE Obituary
INVERNESS - William Paul Arnolde, 79, was born August 27, 1939 in Chicago to Paul William and Floy (nee Williams) Arnolde and passed away February 10, 2019. Paul married his high school sweetheart from Carl Schurz High school, Carol Rae (nee Barthel) Arnolde and they were married for 58 years. He was the loving father of Debra Lynn Graves, David William Arnolde and Diana Carol Arnolde; cherished grandfather of Alycia Loraine Graves, Jordan Mitchel Graves, Kailey Nicole Sumner, Kimberly Lynn Sumner and Alexis Diana Sumner. Paul attended Southern Illinois University and worked for Illinois Bell Telephone for 35+ years. He joined the Mt. Prospect Rotary Club and served as President of the club. Paul also attended Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington for 30+ years. Paul loved playing golf and after he retired he had time to pursue the sport. He also loved going snowmobiling every winter with his son and friends. Paul was very loved by his family, friends and neighbors. Some of his enjoyments were automobiles, travel, Corvette conventions, but most of all he loved taking care of his family. We will all miss Paul. He was a caring, loving and giving man. Visitation will be Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4-9 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 15 at 9 AM at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 E. Algonquin Road, South Barrington, IL. Interment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the s Foundation. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now