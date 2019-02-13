INVERNESS - William Paul Arnolde, 79, was born August 27, 1939 in Chicago to Paul William and Floy (nee Williams) Arnolde and passed away February 10, 2019. Paul married his high school sweetheart from Carl Schurz High school, Carol Rae (nee Barthel) Arnolde and they were married for 58 years. He was the loving father of Debra Lynn Graves, David William Arnolde and Diana Carol Arnolde; cherished grandfather of Alycia Loraine Graves, Jordan Mitchel Graves, Kailey Nicole Sumner, Kimberly Lynn Sumner and Alexis Diana Sumner. Paul attended Southern Illinois University and worked for Illinois Bell Telephone for 35+ years. He joined the Mt. Prospect Rotary Club and served as President of the club. Paul also attended Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington for 30+ years. Paul loved playing golf and after he retired he had time to pursue the sport. He also loved going snowmobiling every winter with his son and friends. Paul was very loved by his family, friends and neighbors. Some of his enjoyments were automobiles, travel, Corvette conventions, but most of all he loved taking care of his family. We will all miss Paul. He was a caring, loving and giving man. Visitation will be Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4-9 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 15 at 9 AM at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 E. Algonquin Road, South Barrington, IL. Interment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the s Foundation. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary