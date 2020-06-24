ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - William R. Geary was born on December 18, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert McClay Geary and Rosaire Geary Crean (nee Wilson). He died Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was a Veteran of the United States Army serving from 1964 - 1970. Mr. Geary worked for Walgreens from 1967 until 2007 retiring as a Merchandise Manager. William is survived by his spouse of over 50 years, Karen Geary (nee Formanski); his children, Shawn (Meg) Geary, Terry Geary, Bridget Geary, Kevin (Amy) Geary, Maureen Geary, Eric Geary and Megan (Evan) Kile; his grandchildren, Anna, Emme, Kate, Margo, Mekdes, Lukas, Julian, Emma, Aiden, Taylor, Declan and McKenna; as well his brothers, Robert Geary, James (Fran) Geary and Daniel (Debbe) Geary. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family is grateful for how many people would wish to celebrate Bill's life, but due to the current circumstances, they ask that all services be limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Just One Dash, a nonprofit organization established by Bill's son, Terry. Just One Dash, 21660 Field Pkwy., Deer Park, IL 60010. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.