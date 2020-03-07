Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
For more information about
WILLIAM GOVAS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Divine Infant Church
1601 Newcastle Ave.
Westchester, IL
View Map

WILLIAM R. GOVAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM R. GOVAS Obituary
LOMBARD - William R. Govas, age 79, a resident of Lombard, died March 4, 2020, at Beacon Hill Health Care Center in Lombard. He was born August 28, 1940 in Chicago to Robert and Della Govas. Bill served in the Air Force during the 1960's. He worked for ComEd as an electrical repairman for about 30 years. He is survived by his cousins, Frank and Jim Albanese, Tom Gatto, Pat Reda, Susan Kahn, Michael Evert, Janet and Jimmy Mascio, Linda Kirchberg, and Judy Valerugo. A visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL 60187, with chapel prayers at 10:30 a.m. proceeding to Divine Infant Church, 1601 Newcastle Ave., Westchester, IL 60154, for a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com or 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -