LOMBARD - William R. Govas, age 79, a resident of Lombard, died March 4, 2020, at Beacon Hill Health Care Center in Lombard. He was born August 28, 1940 in Chicago to Robert and Della Govas. Bill served in the Air Force during the 1960's. He worked for ComEd as an electrical repairman for about 30 years. He is survived by his cousins, Frank and Jim Albanese, Tom Gatto, Pat Reda, Susan Kahn, Michael Evert, Janet and Jimmy Mascio, Linda Kirchberg, and Judy Valerugo. A visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL 60187, with chapel prayers at 10:30 a.m. proceeding to Divine Infant Church, 1601 Newcastle Ave., Westchester, IL 60154, for a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com or 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2020