William R. "Bill" Helmer, 91, passed away at MercyOne Hospital on Friday, February 28, 2020 following a courageous battle with COPD. The funeral service for Bill will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA; with a visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Full obituary can be read and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Bill's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 2, 2020