Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
33 S. Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL
WILLIAM R. MILLER


1965 - 2019
WILLIAM R. MILLER Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Visitation for William R. Miller, 54, formerly of Chicago, IL will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL. Prayers will begin Saturday, January 4th at 10:30 a.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, then proceeding to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Father David Ryan will officiate the Mass. William was born September 28, 1965 in Chicago, IL, and passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at home in Arlington Heights, IL. William was the beloved husband of Susan Miller (nee Ganser); beloved son of Dolores (nee Gable) Miller and the son of the late Richard Miller; fond brother of Teri Miller, Jackie (Max) Schemansky, and Greg (Susan) Miller; fond uncle of Christian and Brianna Miller, Nicole and Connor Schemansky. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, IL at 847-540-8871, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
