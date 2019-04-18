Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Church
1280 Prospect Ave
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen Church
1280 Prospect Ave
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
On April 13, 2019, after gently being handed over by his children, William R. Pelinski Sr., "Bill," took the hands of his guardian angels and walked the path to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ. Bill was born in Des Plaines, IL, a place he would call home for 92 years; on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1927, the 3rd child out of 10 children born to Joseph N. (Hyk) Pelinski and Marie (Rokos). He died peacefully in the Des Plaines home he built for his wife, Ruth (Enzenbacher) (deceased), and their 7 children. Out of Bill's 9 siblings, he is survived by sister, Marcella (Leo) Doyle; brothers, John (Annette) and Joseph (Evelyn); and brother-in-law, Wallace (Marie) Wienert. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, June Enzenbacher, and Agnes (George) Enzenbacher, and brothers-in-law, Ralph (Valarie) and Joseph (Susan) Enzenbacher. Bill's 7 children survive him, Sharyn (Dale) Banot, Diane (John) Kenney, Sandra (Kim Hofer), Deborah (Frank) Stigler, Barbara (Jack) Forgette, William Jr. (Judanne), and Annette (Lon) Osborn; also, 9 grandchildren; and 13+ great-grandchildren. As well as many nieces and nephews and friends that Bill met through his time on this earth. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-8pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Lying in state Tuesday from 9:30am until time of Mass 10:30am at St. Stephen Church, 1280 Prospect Ave., Des Plaines. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Stephen Church, JourneyCare Hospice or appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
